Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot in San Francisco's SoMa District

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who they say shot two men at 6th and Mission streets in the city's SoMa District.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say the suspect shot the two men two times in front of the Miss Saigon restaurant and then ran off.

Two victims have been rushed to San Francisco General Hospital.

The victims are male and in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Police say the suspect left the scene and has not been arrested.

They do not know if the suspect knew the victims. They are hoping to speak with more witnesses.
