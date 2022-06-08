pet adoption

SF SPCA shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs

The SF SPCA just launched a new adoption promotion - all adult dogs (5+ months) are free to adopt!
SF animal shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt dogs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Local animal shelters say the pandemic trend of adopting a loveable, tail-wagging pet has come to an end -- and fast.

It's a perfect pup pandemic storm not just here, but in shelters across the country.

Things have ballooned to the point where right now -- the SPCA in San Francisco is "completely full."

The shelter just launched a new Summer of Lovin' adoption program where all adult dogs (5+ months) are free to adopt.

If you want to stop by and meet the pups, the SF SPCA adoption center is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Come prepared - most of the time, you can take the dogs home the same day you visit.

If you're looking to adopt a dog, visit the SF SPCA website here.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare, on ABC7@7.

