SF SPCA shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs

It's a perfect pup pandemic storm not just here, but in shelters across the country.
Things have ballooned to the point where right now -- the SPCA in San Francisco is "completely full."
The shelter just launched a new Summer of Lovin' adoption program where all adult dogs (5+ months) are free to adopt.
If you want to stop by and meet the pups, the SF SPCA adoption center is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
Come prepared - most of the time, you can take the dogs home the same day you visit.
If you're looking to adopt a dog, visit the SF SPCA website here.
Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare, on ABC7@7.
