Supervisor Matt Haney calls for state of emergency for traffic safety in San Francisco

Supervisor @MattHaneySF introduced a resolution at the Board of Supervisors to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety.



After last night's pedestrian death, he scheduled an emergency meeting with SF Mayors transportation advisor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Advocates say the death of another pedestrian this weekend marks the 15th person killed while walking or biking in San Francisco this year. That number is more than double what it was at this time last year.One city supervisor is now calling for a state of emergency for traffic safety.San Francisco's District 6 Supervisor, Matt Haney, met this morning with city staff and is calling for a state of emergency for traffic safety.Market Street is one of the most congested streets in San Francisco, and on Saturday another person was struck and killed by a vehicle."There's incredible urgency around safety on our streets. Three people killed just within blocks of each other over the last month," said Supervisor Haney.On July 18th - A man using his walker was struck and killed by a truck. His body was dragged for several blocks. (Mason and Eddy streets)On July 21st - Benjamin Dean and his wife Kelly Dean were hit by a Tesla driver who ran a red light. Benjamin was killed. (400 Taylor and O'Farrell streets)On August 10th - 79-year-old Hui Jun Yang was struck and killed by a taxi driver. According to a witness, she was collecting recyclables minutes prior. (5th and Market Street)"Over a 1,000 tenants here in San Francisco and they feel like crossing the streets is one of the most dangerous things to do. They want to make sure there is enough time to cross, and that they are seen," said Cindy Wu with Chinatown Community Development Center.According to Supervisor Haney, members of the Chinese community and the elderly are the most affected by these crashes. After Saturday's crash, Haney called for an emergency meeting with Mayor London Breed's transportation advisor."We want the mayor to support our call for a state of emergency. We want ramped up enforcement so that we have more red-light cameras, more traffic cops in those areas," said Haney.In a statement, the Mayor's office said SFMTA sent out its Rapid Response team (within 24 hours) to evaluate the intersections where the crashes took place."Also, the Mayor instituted a new quick build policy a few months ago so we are not just reacting to tragedies, but being proactive about addressing our most dangerous intersections and preventing tragedies from happening in the first place. These are streets that are planned for longer-term improvements that take multiple years and funding to implement," said Communications Director Jeff Cretan with the Mayor's office.These improvements are:- 5th Street (Between Townsend and Market): Quick build which entails paint and temporary posts are set to be completed by the end of 2019, including protected bike lanes and other safety improvements.- 7th Street (Between Townsend and 16th): Quick build has been implemented already: Conceptual design in June 2019, Installation in August 2019When we asked Supervisor Haney, "What can be done today?""To put some traffic cops out there. Make sure that we are limiting speed and we are increasing citation for people who are running red lights," Haney said.