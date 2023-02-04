SFPD arrest man suspected of firing blank rounds inside synagogue, bringing gun into theater

SFPD and the FBI had been searching for the suspect, who allegedly fired off several blank rounds at a Jewish synagogue and also entered a theater with a gun.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police investigators arrested a man late Friday afternoon in connection with an incident earlier in the week in which a man with a gun entered a Jewish synagogue and fired off several blank rounds.

That incident happened at the Schneerson Jewish Center in the 2600 block of Balboa Street at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured.

Police added late Friday night that the man under arrest is also connected with another incident that occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in which a man entered a theater, in the 3600 block of Balboa Street, brandishing a handgun. The suspect fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant and searched the suspect's residence. The search revealed evidence related to the incidents, which was seized.

The suspect is believed to be the same subject for both incidents. His identity is not being released at this time.

SFPD and the FBI had been searching for the suspect since Wednesday and a junior rabbi and vice president of the synagogue called it a "terrorist attack."

"Terrorism doesn't have to have killings. In my mind, what he did was he came and he did a terrorist attack. He came to terrorize people," says Rabbi Alon Chanukov. He is a junior rabbi and vice president of the synagogue.

The center has beefed up security for Shabbat, or the Jewish sabbath, which began Friday at sunset and runs through Saturday.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

