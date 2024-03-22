Suspect in 2021 SF stabbing case of 94-year-old Asian woman gets probation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Daniel Cauich, the man accused of brutally stabbing a 94-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco back in 2021, was sentenced to five years of probation by a judge.

Protesters took to the steps outside of the Hall of Justice on Friday to call out the judge's decision and demand justice.

Ahn Taylor, who goes by Peng, was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times, unprovoked, while on a walk in San Francisco in the summer of 2021.

On Friday though, the Asian community and her family still feel like justice hasn't been served.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins recommended a 12-year prison sentence for Cauich, who was 35 at the time of the attack.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder, elder abuse and assault.

But last week, San Francisco Judge Kay Tsenin sentenced him, instead, to five years of probation, and a strict behavioral and mental health treatment program, according to the San Francisco Standard. Cauich will be under intensive supervision in a facility with limited freedom until he successfully finishes the program.

Ahead of a hearing to decide the terms of his probation, community members held a rally to demand justice for Peng.

For the first time, the 94-year-old woman who was stabbed multiple times while on a walk in San Francisco is speaking from her hospital bed.

"Ninety-four years old at the time. Taking a walk in the morning, where she was violently, viciously stabbed multiple times by a violent repeat offender who should not have been walking on the streets to begin with," said public safety advocate Lily Ho. "In return, the judge said, 'It's fine. Let's just give him probation instead.'"

They were joined by Jenkins and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

"If there is no accountability for the people who attack them, if we don't have adequate consequences for that behavior, it will continue," Jenkins said.

Public safety advocates say they are demanding courts end the release of violent repeat offenders and restore public safety on the streets of San Francisco.

She had a public outpour of support at the time, with community members raising more than $35,000 to support her recovery process back in 2021.

Public safety advocates say the court hearing for Cauich will be rescheduled because the lawyers and judge are not ready to consider the case.

"Mr. Cauich acted when he was in a mental health crisis, homeless, abusing substance, victim of a hit and run. SFDA prosecutors did not provide him with adequate services. Mental health deteriorated. When he attacked Ms. Taylor, he didn't know what he was doing. Attorneys had to tell him that he stabbed someone. When he was showed the video, Cauich sobbed. Mr. Cauich did not act out of hatred -- not a case of racial hatred," said Cauich's attorney, Lisa Dewberry in a statement.

"The DA is actively preventing him from getting those services. They're going to court to deny him those kinds of service. The DA's behavior imperils every one of us. The DA's efforts is an attack on the democratic system by going after the independent judiciary.

The defense is very upset at Brooke Jenkins," she added.

A new court date has not been set yet.

