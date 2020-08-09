VIDEO: Penguins at San Francisco Zoo graduate from 'fish school' in socially distanced celebration

The chicks, five males and one female, were initially reared by their parents or foster parents before being sent to "fish school," where they were taught how to swim, eat whole fish and socialize with their caretakers, officials with the SF Zoo said.
During the event, the chicks were guided by animal care staff to Penguin Island's 200-foot-long pool where the chicks could be seen swimming and exploring their new habitat.
YAY! Our 6 penguin chicks graduate Fish School tomorrow and will waddle their way to their home on Penguin Island 🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧 pic.twitter.com/1yk93YiUaB— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 7, 2020
The March of the Penguins is usually one of the zoo's most popular events, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a scaled-down version was held as a fundraiser. A limited number of guests were allowed to attend and line up in socially distanced circles, zoo officials say.
The public helped raised funds and two winners of a drawing were able to name two of the male chicks -- "Talented Mr. Slippery" and "Rookie."
They made it! Congrats to our six Magellanic chicks for graduating Fish School. Today they waddled their way to their home on Penguin Island!— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 8, 2020
We are thrilled to announce that the winning name for “Blue Band” is Rookie! Keep your eye out for him swimming around at Penguin Island. pic.twitter.com/ziPHaHVocN
The SF Zoo now has 56 Magellanic penguins.