Rescue underway in SF of person trapped in trench, firefighters say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Fire Department crews are on scene of an active technical rescue of someone trapped in a trench, officials say.

They are trapped under about eight feet of dirt at Oak St. and Divisadero St., SFFD says.

SKY7 video shows a large presence of first responders.

SFFD says to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

