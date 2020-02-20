black history month

SFMOMA offering free admission Thursday in honor of Black History Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is offering free admission Thursday in honor of Black History Month.

The free admission is part of the museum's Culture for Community initiative.

The museum is also featuring an exhibit showing the work of photographer Dawoud Bey.

RELATED: Alonzo King, founder of Alonzo King LINES Ballet, making history through dance in San Francisco

Bey uses the camera to depict communities and histories that have largely been underrepresented or unseen.

His work highlights his commitment over four decades to portray African-American history -- but in a direct and poetic way.

The exhibit runs through May 25 and the free admission is available until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Those wishing to visit the museum Thursday are encouraged to reserve a ticket.

For more information, visit their website here.
