Man arrested in connection to bomb threat at San Francisco International Airport, police say

SFO International Airport evacuated and blocked off right now 😳 my Uber can’t even get me rn pic.twitter.com/p5vTAU2QAe — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 16, 2022

The scene approaching SFO’s international terminal. It was evacuated earlier tonight after SFPD received word of a bomb threat — causing major delays. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/iOylD2NN2p — Tara Campbell (@TaraABC7) July 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 53-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a bomb scare that cleared out part of San Francisco International Airport Friday night.That person was initially detained for questioning Friday night after several suspicious packages were discovered inside the international terminal.Thousands of people -- including travelers and employees -- had to evacuate.Officers safely removed multiple suspicious bags of luggage and backpacks.Several travelers took to Twitter to show the extent of the evacuation where thousands of people could be seen standing on the sidewalk and in the street outside of the international terminal.ABC7 went inside the airport to show people waiting, not knowing when they might take off.They spent more than an hour searching the terminal before giving the all clear.The person arrested has not been identified.He was booked in the San Mateo County Jail on two counts of reporting a false bomb threat.