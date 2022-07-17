Man arrested in connection to bomb threat at San Francisco International Airport, police say

That person was initially detained for questioning Friday night after several suspicious packages were discovered inside the international terminal.
Thousands of people -- including travelers and employees -- had to evacuate.
Officers safely removed multiple suspicious bags of luggage and backpacks.
Several travelers took to Twitter to show the extent of the evacuation where thousands of people could be seen standing on the sidewalk and in the street outside of the international terminal.
Update: passengers evacuated further from terminal at San Francisco due to security threat #sfo #SanFrancisco #sfointernational #sfointernationalairport #bomb #bombthreat pic.twitter.com/CBDLP55M6t— Ben McKenzie (@benmckenzi3) July 16, 2022
SFO International Airport evacuated and blocked off right now 😳 my Uber can’t even get me rn pic.twitter.com/p5vTAU2QAe— Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 16, 2022
SFO, evacuates 40 mins ago, no update and thousands evacuated only hearing multiple rumours. #bomb #sfo #sfointernational #sfointernationalairport #bombthreat #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ySaDyMb64K— Ben (@benmckenzi3) July 16, 2022
ABC7 went inside the airport to show people waiting, not knowing when they might take off.
The scene approaching SFO’s international terminal. It was evacuated earlier tonight after SFPD received word of a bomb threat — causing major delays. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/iOylD2NN2p— Tara Campbell (@TaraABC7) July 16, 2022
They spent more than an hour searching the terminal before giving the all clear.
The person arrested has not been identified.
He was booked in the San Mateo County Jail on two counts of reporting a false bomb threat.