Man arrested in connection to bomb threat at San Francisco International Airport, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 53-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a bomb scare that cleared out part of San Francisco International Airport Friday night.

That person was initially detained for questioning Friday night after several suspicious packages were discovered inside the international terminal.

Thousands of people -- including travelers and employees -- had to evacuate.

Officers safely removed multiple suspicious bags of luggage and backpacks.

They spent more than an hour searching the terminal before giving the all clear.

The person arrested has not been identified.

He was booked in the San Mateo County Jail on two counts of reporting a false bomb threat.

