SFO International Terminal stops flight announcements for passengers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're flying out of the international terminal at SFO, it may seem a bit quieter starting today
Flight announcements will now only be made at boarding gates, instead of throughout the terminal.
Passengers are asked to monitor their flight status on airline apps or flight information screens.
Guests submitted feedback that the terminal-wide announcements were overwhelming. Airport officials hope this will improve the ambiance and make travelers' experience better at SFO.
