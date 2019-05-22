Police investigate after woman allegedly kidnapped, raped, attacked by dog in SF

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating after a 74-year-old woman was allegedly grabbed off the street, dragged into a home, attacked by a dog, held captive for five hours and repeatedly raped.

There was reportedly a pit bull in the home that bit her several times. The woman was left semi-conscious on the sidewalk where someone found her and called the police, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This allegedly happened on May 10 as the woman was going for her morning walk on Prague Street near McLaren Park.

The suspect, 47-year-old Manuel Jesus Amador, is under arrest, according to the report. Amador does not have any previous convictions.

Prosecutors are reportedly planning to ask the judge to not set bail because they think the suspect is a danger to society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscorapearrestkidnapdog attacksfpd
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News