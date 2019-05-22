Police investigate after woman allegedly kidnapped, raped, attacked by dog in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating after a 74-year-old woman was allegedly grabbed off the street, dragged into a home, attacked by a dog, held captive for five hours and repeatedly raped.There was reportedly a pit bull in the home that bit her several times. The woman was left semi-conscious on the sidewalk where someone found her and called the police, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.This allegedly happened on May 10 as the woman was going for her morning walk on Prague Street near McLaren Park.The suspect, 47-year-old Manuel Jesus Amador, is under arrest, according to the report. Amador does not have any previous convictions.Prosecutors are reportedly planning to ask the judge to not set bail because they think the suspect is a danger to society.