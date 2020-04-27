Police investigating after body found inside San Francisco apartment, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation on the 1600 block of the Great Highway after a body was located in an apartment, officials say.

SFPD Homicide and SF Medical Examiner's Office investigators are currently on the scene.

Officials have not released any further details.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
