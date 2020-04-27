Police investigating after body found inside San Francisco apartment, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation on the 1600 block of the Great Highway after a body was located in an apartment, officials say.
SFPD Homicide and SF Medical Examiner's Office investigators are currently on the scene.
Officials have not released any further details.
