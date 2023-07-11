3 downtown SF luxury retail stores robbed in 1 week

SFPD is investigating robberies at Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry all in the last week, which sources say amount to around six figures in stolen goods.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police are investigating three robberies at luxury stores, that all happened this week.

The most recent happened Sunday afternoon when the Gucci store on Stockton St. was hit.

SFPD and CHP gave chase down the Peninsula.

Also on Sunday afternoon, there was a theft at Louis Vuitton in the Bloomingdale's downtown.

Police say employees believe 10 people were involved.

On July 6th, SFPD says a single suspect is believed to have stolen merchandise from the Burberry store in Union Square.

SFPD has not announced any arrests.

Multiple sources have told ABC7 News the estimated value of the goods stolen is around six figures.

