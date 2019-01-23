SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother

Keonte Gathron is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police say DNA evidence led to an arrest in the brutal beating of a beloved 88-year-old grandmother. The crime happened earlier this month in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

Police reports 18-year-old Keonte Gathron was arrested Saturday in San Francisco after committing another robbery. Details of that crime are unclear.

Police believe Gathron beat Yik Oi Huang on the morning of Jan. 8 in a park in Visitacion Valley, before breaking into her home across the street.

They said DNA already on file helped lead to Gathron's arrest. He has been charged with attempted murder for the assault on Huang.

