SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco police say DNA evidence led to an arrest in the brutal beating of a beloved 88-year-old grandmother. The crime happened earlier this month in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.
RELATED: Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Police reports 18-year-old Keonte Gathron was arrested Saturday in San Francisco after committing another robbery. Details of that crime are unclear.
Police believe Gathron beat Yik Oi Huang on the morning of Jan. 8 in a park in Visitacion Valley, before breaking into her home across the street.
They said DNA already on file helped lead to Gathron's arrest. He has been charged with attempted murder for the assault on Huang.
RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
Go here if you'd like to contribute to a GoFundMe to raise money for the victim's medical bills if no reward is collected.
SFDA Refiled charges. Suspect in beating of 88 year old now charged with attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/JI3tlmcrxt— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) January 23, 2019
Mugshot of Keonte Gathron suspect in beating of 88 year old grandmother. pic.twitter.com/sLBdH4DCn3— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) January 23, 2019