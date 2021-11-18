SFUSD offering COVID self-swab test kits to students in time for Thanksgiving

This week, San Francisco public schools began handing out self-swab kits to anyone who is symptomatic or has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
"This is another measure we can take to allow everyone to be in person together learning safely," said SFUSD spokesperson, Laura Dudnick.
RELATED: COVID-19 cases slowly rising across CA ahead of Thanksgiving
The swab test is in addition to the already available COVID test administered at one of the district's mobile testing sites.
For the holidays, the school district is following the recommendations of the CDC and local health department asking that:
San Francisco Health Director, Dr. Grant Colfax offered an update Wednesday.
RELATED: Vaccinated families can 'feel good' about gathering for holidays, Fauci says
"As people gather and engage in the busy holiday season, contact rates will increase... and therefore there are more opportunities for the virus to spread," he warned.
As of today, in San Francisco, 13,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the vaccine, that's 30% of the kids in that age group.
The CDC is recommending that if someone travels, vaccinated or not to stay home and self-quarantine once they return.
"Even if they haven't traveled, maybe they've gotten sick over the Fall break, if they are not feeling well, if they have symptoms, we do want to make sure families self-screen before they come to school and we're encouraging all students to do this," added Dudnik.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area