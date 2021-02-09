San Francisco public schools prepare for in-person learning, but no date given

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10107019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Reopening most schools within President Biden's first 100 days is a big commitment. Many, including teacher unions, are questioning whether or not that is even possible.

Zaida T. Rodriguez EES

San Miguel EES

Commodore Stockton EES

Leola M. Harvard EES

Noriega EES

Alvarado ES

Cobb ES

Glen Park ES

Lawton PK-8, Muir ES

Sunset ES

Woodside

Argonne EES

Jefferson EES

John McLaren EES

Junipero Serra EES

Presidio EES

Theresa Mahler EES

Alamo

Bryant

Chavez

Charles Drew

Grattan

Bret Harte

Dolores Huerta

Francis Scott Key

Starr King

Lafayette

McCoppin

Moscone

Ortega

Sanchez

Rosa Parks

Sheridan

Sunnyside

Yick Wo

Civic Center, County Satellite

Tule Elk EES

Alice Fong Yu

Argonne, Bessie Carmichael

BV Horace Mann

G. W. Carver

Chinese Immersion

Lilienthal K-2

Clarendon

Cleveland, Commodore Sloat

Webster

Feinstein

E. R. Taylor

Newcomer

El DoradoGarfield

Gordon J. Lau

Guadalupe

Harvey Milk

Hillcrest

Jean Parker

Jefferson

John Yehall Chin

Junipero Serra

Lakeshore

Leonard Flynn

Longfellow

Malcolm X

Marshall

McKinley

Miraloma

Mission Ed. Ctr.

Monroe

New Traditions

Paul Revere

Peabody

Redding

Rooftop

SF Community

SF Montessori

Sherman

Spring Valley

Stevenson

Sutro

Tenderloin

Ulloa

Visitacion Valley

West Portal

Hilltop

McAuley

County Satellite

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite reaching an agreement for San Francisco public school teachers to return to in-person learning, a date has not been established, leaving many families in limbo, once again.Today the school district tried giving us its best "guesstimate."In some cases an agreement doesn't always come with quick actions.Public school teachers said they would to return to in-person learning, but only if the conditions were right.For example, San Francisco is still in the highest purple tier.The teachers union agreed to return once the city gets down to the red tier, but only if teachers are vaccinated.No vaccination is needed once San Francisco goes down to the orange tier, which indicates the spread of the virus is moderate."Hopefully they will be able to be back before the summer break, especially the younger students," anticipated Susan Solomon of United Educators of San Francisco.But here's the reality -- San Francisco has yet to vaccinate all people 65 and older. That could take several more weeks, or months.When it's the teacher's turn, who will be first? Here's what we learned.They will reopen schools in waves.Wave 1 consists of 12 schools that will be ready to reopen -- Five early educations sites, six elementary schools and one county school.Teachers and staff who work at any of those 12 sites will be given the vaccine first."Both the instructional staff and the staff at the schools first so that we can begin bringing back those students," revealed superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.This, even though the CDC has said that, "The data from schools suggest that there's really very little transmission that is happening within the schools."So, what's the likelihood of San Francisco getting to the orange tier, which would not require a vaccine? Here's what we learned from a source inside the San Francisco health department.They predict San Francisco will be in the red tier by next week, but achieving orange status will take longer.Given the data collected by the Health Department, it's unlikely that the city will get there by mid March.In the meantime, the school district is still working on what schools would look like if they get to the orange tier."A big part of this could be hybrid learning where some students are learning at home, some are in the classroom," said Dr. Matthews.