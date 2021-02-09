building a better bay area

San Francisco public schools prepare for in-person learning, but no date given

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite reaching an agreement for San Francisco public school teachers to return to in-person learning, a date has not been established, leaving many families in limbo, once again.

Today the school district tried giving us its best "guesstimate."

RELATED: SF files lawsuit against its own school district to force classrooms to reopen

In some cases an agreement doesn't always come with quick actions.

Public school teachers said they would to return to in-person learning, but only if the conditions were right.

For example, San Francisco is still in the highest purple tier.

The teachers union agreed to return once the city gets down to the red tier, but only if teachers are vaccinated.

VIDEO: Dr. Fauci has conversation with teachers' union about reopening schools
EMBED More News Videos

Reopening most schools within President Biden's first 100 days is a big commitment. Many, including teacher unions, are questioning whether or not that is even possible.



No vaccination is needed once San Francisco goes down to the orange tier, which indicates the spread of the virus is moderate.

"Hopefully they will be able to be back before the summer break, especially the younger students," anticipated Susan Solomon of United Educators of San Francisco.

But here's the reality -- San Francisco has yet to vaccinate all people 65 and older. That could take several more weeks, or months.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

When it's the teacher's turn, who will be first? Here's what we learned.

They will reopen schools in waves.

You can see the full list of schools included in those waved at the bottom of this post.

Wave 1 consists of 12 schools that will be ready to reopen -- Five early educations sites, six elementary schools and one county school.

Teachers and staff who work at any of those 12 sites will be given the vaccine first.

"Both the instructional staff and the staff at the schools first so that we can begin bringing back those students," revealed superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.

RELATED: SF school board presents resolution to change merit admission at Lowell High

This, even though the CDC has said that, "The data from schools suggest that there's really very little transmission that is happening within the schools."

So, what's the likelihood of San Francisco getting to the orange tier, which would not require a vaccine? Here's what we learned from a source inside the San Francisco health department.

They predict San Francisco will be in the red tier by next week, but achieving orange status will take longer.

Given the data collected by the Health Department, it's unlikely that the city will get there by mid March.

In the meantime, the school district is still working on what schools would look like if they get to the orange tier.

"A big part of this could be hybrid learning where some students are learning at home, some are in the classroom," said Dr. Matthews.

There are 12 schools in Wave 1:

Early Ed (5)
  • Zaida T. Rodriguez EES
  • San Miguel EES
  • Commodore Stockton EES
  • Leola M. Harvard EES
  • Noriega EES


Elementary (6)
  • Alvarado ES
  • Cobb ES
  • Glen Park ES
  • Lawton PK-8, Muir ES
  • Sunset ES


County Sites (1)
  • Woodside


There are 26 Schools in Wave 2:

Early Ed Sites (6)
  • Argonne EES
  • Jefferson EES
  • John McLaren EES
  • Junipero Serra EES
  • Presidio EES
  • Theresa Mahler EES


Elementary Sites (18)
  • Alamo
  • Bryant
  • Chavez
  • Charles Drew
  • Grattan
  • Bret Harte
  • Dolores Huerta
  • Francis Scott Key
  • Starr King
  • Lafayette
  • McCoppin
  • Moscone
  • Ortega
  • Sanchez
  • Rosa Parks
  • Sheridan
  • Sunnyside
  • Yick Wo


County Sites (2)
  • Civic Center, County Satellite


There are 52 Schools in Wave 3:

Early Ed Sites (1)
  • Tule Elk EES


Elementary Sites (48)
  • Alice Fong Yu
  • Argonne, Bessie Carmichael
  • BV Horace Mann
  • G. W. Carver
  • Chinese Immersion
  • Lilienthal K-2
  • Clarendon
  • Cleveland, Commodore Sloat
  • Webster
  • Feinstein
  • E. R. Taylor
  • Newcomer
  • El DoradoGarfield
  • Gordon J. Lau
  • Guadalupe
  • Harvey Milk
  • Hillcrest
  • Jean Parker
  • Jefferson
  • John Yehall Chin
  • Junipero Serra
  • Lakeshore
  • Leonard Flynn
  • Longfellow
  • Malcolm X
  • Marshall
  • McKinley
  • Miraloma
  • Mission Ed. Ctr.
  • Monroe
  • New Traditions
  • Paul Revere
  • Peabody
  • Redding
  • Rooftop
  • SF Community
  • SF Montessori
  • Sherman
  • Spring Valley
  • Stevenson
  • Sutro
  • Tenderloin
  • Ulloa
  • Visitacion Valley
  • West Portal


County Sites (3):
  • Hilltop
  • McAuley
  • County Satellite


MS & HS sites for SpEd Mod. Severe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areaschoolscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinepublic schoolteacherssan francisco countystudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Facebook announces crack down on COVID-19, vaccine misinformation
New test can detect recurrence of colon cancer sooner than scans
SF cathedral reopens for indoor services after CA ruling
Free webinars help seniors find way around COVID-19 vaccine hurdles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Experts predict the world is 7 years from reaching herd immunity
New test can detect recurrence of colon cancer sooner than scans
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom speaks at San Diego mass vaccination site
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Armstrong sworn in as new Oakland police chief
Show More
Oakland grandma attacked by 2 men after returning from bank
Facebook announces crack down on COVID-19, vaccine misinformation
Bay Area viewers give highs and lows of Super Bowl LV
Disney California Adventure Park to debut food event in March
2 kids found safe after car stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
More TOP STORIES News