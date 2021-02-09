San Francisco public schools prepare for in-person learning, but no date given

Today the school district tried giving us its best "guesstimate."
In some cases an agreement doesn't always come with quick actions.
Public school teachers said they would to return to in-person learning, but only if the conditions were right.
For example, San Francisco is still in the highest purple tier.
The teachers union agreed to return once the city gets down to the red tier, but only if teachers are vaccinated.
No vaccination is needed once San Francisco goes down to the orange tier, which indicates the spread of the virus is moderate.
"Hopefully they will be able to be back before the summer break, especially the younger students," anticipated Susan Solomon of United Educators of San Francisco.
But here's the reality -- San Francisco has yet to vaccinate all people 65 and older. That could take several more weeks, or months.
When it's the teacher's turn, who will be first? Here's what we learned.
They will reopen schools in waves.
You can see the full list of schools included in those waved at the bottom of this post.
Wave 1 consists of 12 schools that will be ready to reopen -- Five early educations sites, six elementary schools and one county school.
Teachers and staff who work at any of those 12 sites will be given the vaccine first.
"Both the instructional staff and the staff at the schools first so that we can begin bringing back those students," revealed superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.
This, even though the CDC has said that, "The data from schools suggest that there's really very little transmission that is happening within the schools."
So, what's the likelihood of San Francisco getting to the orange tier, which would not require a vaccine? Here's what we learned from a source inside the San Francisco health department.
They predict San Francisco will be in the red tier by next week, but achieving orange status will take longer.
Given the data collected by the Health Department, it's unlikely that the city will get there by mid March.
In the meantime, the school district is still working on what schools would look like if they get to the orange tier.
"A big part of this could be hybrid learning where some students are learning at home, some are in the classroom," said Dr. Matthews.
There are 12 schools in Wave 1:
Early Ed (5)
- Zaida T. Rodriguez EES
- San Miguel EES
- Commodore Stockton EES
- Leola M. Harvard EES
- Noriega EES
Elementary (6)
- Alvarado ES
- Cobb ES
- Glen Park ES
- Lawton PK-8, Muir ES
- Sunset ES
County Sites (1)
- Woodside
There are 26 Schools in Wave 2:
Early Ed Sites (6)
- Argonne EES
- Jefferson EES
- John McLaren EES
- Junipero Serra EES
- Presidio EES
- Theresa Mahler EES
Elementary Sites (18)
- Alamo
- Bryant
- Chavez
- Charles Drew
- Grattan
- Bret Harte
- Dolores Huerta
- Francis Scott Key
- Starr King
- Lafayette
- McCoppin
- Moscone
- Ortega
- Sanchez
- Rosa Parks
- Sheridan
- Sunnyside
- Yick Wo
County Sites (2)
- Civic Center, County Satellite
There are 52 Schools in Wave 3:
Early Ed Sites (1)
- Tule Elk EES
Elementary Sites (48)
- Alice Fong Yu
- Argonne, Bessie Carmichael
- BV Horace Mann
- G. W. Carver
- Chinese Immersion
- Lilienthal K-2
- Clarendon
- Cleveland, Commodore Sloat
- Webster
- Feinstein
- E. R. Taylor
- Newcomer
- El DoradoGarfield
- Gordon J. Lau
- Guadalupe
- Harvey Milk
- Hillcrest
- Jean Parker
- Jefferson
- John Yehall Chin
- Junipero Serra
- Lakeshore
- Leonard Flynn
- Longfellow
- Malcolm X
- Marshall
- McKinley
- Miraloma
- Mission Ed. Ctr.
- Monroe
- New Traditions
- Paul Revere
- Peabody
- Redding
- Rooftop
- SF Community
- SF Montessori
- Sherman
- Spring Valley
- Stevenson
- Sutro
- Tenderloin
- Ulloa
- Visitacion Valley
- West Portal
County Sites (3):
- Hilltop
- McAuley
- County Satellite
MS & HS sites for SpEd Mod. Severe