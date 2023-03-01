Stunning video shows dozens of sharks gathering for a feeding frenzy off the coast of Louisiana.

Video shows group of sharks in feeding frenzy off Louisiana coast

VENICE, La. -- Stunning video shows dozens of sharks gathering for a feeding frenzy off the coast of Venice, Louisiana.

The fishermen who witnessed it said they've never seen anything like it: scores of sharks devouring a sea of yellowfin tuna.

They thought the chaotic scene was a "tuna boil," a term used to describe a feeding frenzy that makes the water appear to be boiling.

Instead, it was dozens of sharks looking for lunch.

The sharks splashed around so much, the fishing boat started to take on water.