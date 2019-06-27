2 bodies found inside Castro Valley home were shot days ago, authorities say

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were found dead in a home in Castro Valley on Wednesday morning and investigators believe the bodies were there for several days before being discovered, an Alameda County sheriff's spokesman said.

The sheriff's office received a call at about 10:15 a.m. from a relative requesting a welfare check at a home in the 20500 block of Forest Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found the pair dead inside a guest house detached from the home, sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The man and woman in their 40's appear to have died from gunshot wounds and to have been dead for several days, deputies said. Their names have not been released, and no neighbors that spoke with ABC7 News knew them.

Investigators are trying to determine if the case is a double homicide or murder-suicide, and say it's too early to tell if this was a was a domestic violence incident.

The community is not believed to be in any danger, Kelly said.







