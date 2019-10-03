Shooting after football game prompts changes in East Bay school district

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting is leading to big changes for high school football games in the East Bay.
The West Contra Costa Unified School District is moving start times up to 5 p.m. for the rest of the season.
The move is in response to gunfire after a game at De Anza High School in Richmond last Friday.
Three teenagers were wounded.
Among the other changes, students from outside the district will only be able to attend games if they're with an adult.
Games can be cancelled at any time for safety reasons.
