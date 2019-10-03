Shooting after football game prompts changes in East Bay school district

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting is leading to big changes for high school football games in the East Bay.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District is moving start times up to 5 p.m. for the rest of the season.

The move is in response to gunfire after a game at De Anza High School in Richmond last Friday.

RELATED: 3 teens wounded in shooting after De Anza High School football game in Richmond

Three teenagers were wounded.

Among the other changes, students from outside the district will only be able to attend games if they're with an adult.

Games can be cancelled at any time for safety reasons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school shootingfootballshooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
3 teens wounded in shooting after De Anza High School football game in Richmond
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in SF
President Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
WATCH IN 60: Best Bay Area suburbs, free SF museums, typing gap closing
Pelosi says Trump is 'scared' of impeachment inquiry
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Show More
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Joe Biden in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers
San Jose launches new data-driven 'Social Progress Index' tool
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, cooler afternoon
Palo Alto Airbnb owner robbed twice after crashing party in his own rental
More TOP STORIES News