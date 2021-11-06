Attempted robbery victim shoots, kills attacker in Haight-Ashbury incident, sources say

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday along Haight Street and not only left one man dead but another badly injured.
Myzhelia Rose says she heard "duh, duh, duh, duh" re-enacting gunshots and then "went outside to see two people hurt."
Multiple sources tell ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim the man who was shot and killed is 21-year old Samuel Jessop-Burciaga and known by his friends and family as "Sammy." Sources say he and another man tried to rob someone else.
A struggle ensued and that would-be robbery victim was able to wrangle a gun from Jessop-Burciaga and shoot him in the face. Jessop-Burciaga fell on top of the man, as another person fired shots. The person who was being robbed was injured, Jessop -Burciaga was pronounced dead.
I spoke to those who knew Jessop-Burciaga -- and were adding flowers to his memorial. They said they didn't want to comment -- and requested privacy.
There have been a number of high-profile shootings in the area in recent weeks.
Resident Matthew Hay-Chapman said the violence has "been going on in the last couple of months...I suspect the worst."
This includes a gunfight that broke out along Haight and Central just a few blocks away. Several days ago, bullets riddled businesses and homes in the area. Police say it was gang-related.
Sources say Jessop-Burciaga was a known gang member with an extensive criminal history including multiple burglary and gun charges as recently as late October.
As questions remain on why Jessop-Burciaga was out on the streets, residents in the Haight-Ashbury community are worried about the future of the neighborhood.
"Unfortunately the city doesn't have a good reputation," says Rose.
SFPD's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.