Attempted robbery victim shoots, kills attacker in Haight-Ashbury incident, sources say

By
Attempted robbery victim shoots, kills attacker in SF

Dramatic new details are coming to light in a homicide that happened in a San Francisco neighborhood, popular among tourists.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday along Haight Street and not only left one man dead but another badly injured.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury in broad daylight

Myzhelia Rose says she heard "duh, duh, duh, duh" re-enacting gunshots and then "went outside to see two people hurt."

Multiple sources tell ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim the man who was shot and killed is 21-year old Samuel Jessop-Burciaga and known by his friends and family as "Sammy." Sources say he and another man tried to rob someone else.

A struggle ensued and that would-be robbery victim was able to wrangle a gun from Jessop-Burciaga and shoot him in the face. Jessop-Burciaga fell on top of the man, as another person fired shots. The person who was being robbed was injured, Jessop -Burciaga was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Good Samaritan stabbed while helping older woman attacked in San Francisco, police say
Police say 27-year-old Javon Knighten approached a senior citizen from behind and, unprovoked, pushed her to the ground.



I spoke to those who knew Jessop-Burciaga -- and were adding flowers to his memorial. They said they didn't want to comment -- and requested privacy.

There have been a number of high-profile shootings in the area in recent weeks.

Resident Matthew Hay-Chapman said the violence has "been going on in the last couple of months...I suspect the worst."

RELATED: 2 older Asian women stabbed in broad daylight while waiting for bus in downtown SF
According to officials, two Asian women in their 60s and 80s were at a bus stop when they were attacked. A witness says after the stabbing, the suspect did not run, that "he walked away like nothing happened, like Sunday morning."



This includes a gunfight that broke out along Haight and Central just a few blocks away. Several days ago, bullets riddled businesses and homes in the area. Police say it was gang-related.

Sources say Jessop-Burciaga was a known gang member with an extensive criminal history including multiple burglary and gun charges as recently as late October.

As questions remain on why Jessop-Burciaga was out on the streets, residents in the Haight-Ashbury community are worried about the future of the neighborhood.

"Unfortunately the city doesn't have a good reputation," says Rose.

SFPD's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

