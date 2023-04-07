Authorities land helicopter on busy West Hollywood street during shooting investigation

Authorities landed a helicopter in the middle of La Brea Avenue during an investigation into a shooting at an apartment complex in West Hollywood Friday morning.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Authorities landed a helicopter in the middle of a busy Southern California street during a shooting investigation at an apartment complex in West Hollywood Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 8:5 a.m. in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's SWAT team responded to the scene after one woman was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The suspected shooter was in an adjoining unit in the complex and the victim was shot through the wall, authorities said. The shooter then barricaded themselves in the unit.

Authorities say the victim was shot twice, once in the neck, but she is expected to recover.

Additional details about the shooting were not released.

