Richmond police shoot, kill armed suspect while serving arrest warrant, authorities confirm

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Richmond police shot and killed a person who allegedly brandished a firearm while officers were entering a home to serve an arrest warrant in Point Richmond on Wednesday morning.

Police received a report about the person -- whose name hasn't been released, pending notification of next of kin -- brandishing and firing a weapon last weekend in Point Richmond.

Officers arrived around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the home in the 1200 block of Sanderling Island. There were other occupants in the home, but none were injured or taken into custody, police said.

Detectives were still processing the scene just after 1 p.m.

No one was injured during the shooting over the weekend, said Richmond Police Sgt. Donald Patchin. Patchin said it wasn't clear whether the suspect was shooting at the person who reported the weekend incident or was just shooting in the air.