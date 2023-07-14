Woman shot in leg while driving on Hwy 101 in San Francisco, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least one person is injured after shots were fired near I-280 in San Francisco.

The shooting happened at 1 p.m. on Highway 101 southbound just before the Interstate 280 split.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

CHP says a "solo female driver" sustained one gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Her full condition is not known at this time.

After the shooting occurred, police say the victim pulled over on Monterey Avenue.

This is still an active investigation.

CHP is asking the public for any eyewitnesses to reach out to local law enforcement.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.