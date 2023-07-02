1 man shot, killed in San Francisco Bayview District, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview District Saturday night.

Police say that at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station in SF responded to reports of shots fired at 3rd Street and Kirkwood Avenue.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers administered medical aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and summoned medics to the scene. Despite life-saving efforts by members of the San Francisco Police Department and members of the San Francisco Fire Department, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading this investigation.

SFPD says no arrests have been made and this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.