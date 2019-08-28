Shopping

What to know when you are buying on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new online report states Amazon is having trouble keeping up with recalled products and may be selling unsafe items online. ABC News Consumer Correspondent Becky Worley speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about how to avoid these products each time you shop on Amazon.

