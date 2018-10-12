HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Billions more will be spent this holiday season than last, retailers say

EMBED </>More Videos

How much money do you plan to spend this gifting season? If it's more than last year, you're not alone.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
How much money do you plan to spend this gifting season? If it's more than last year, you're not alone.

The National Retail Federation is projecting more jingle at the cash registers this holiday season.

This November and December holiday retail sales will increase between 4.3 to 4.8 percent over last year, according to the NRF.

That translates to as much as $721 billion dollars more.

The number excludes cars, gas and restaurant sales.

The 2018 forecast is higher than the average annual increase of 3.9 percent over the past five years, the NRF said.

Analysts said strong employment, higher wages and an overall healthier economy are contributing to more spending.

The NRF looks at consumer credit, disposable personal income and previous monthly retail sales to gauge expectations.

We're still in October, so now might be a good time to plan a budget for all those gifts.

The NRF's holiday forecast includes online and other non-store sales.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingchristmasholidayeconomybusinessretailSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Consumer Catch-up: Major beef recall, holiday spending outlook
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Walmart holiday layaway plan begins Aug. 31
7 on Your Side helps you with unwanted gift cards from the holidays
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Dungeon, Flashcards Club
Woman says glass shelf exploded without warning
Target gives free gift card with purchase -- but there's no money on it
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
More Shopping
Top Stories
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
FBI investigating Facebook hack as company reveals new information
CalTrans: Road improvement projects could be delayed, cancelled if CA's gas tax is repealedt
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
Authorities: 11 baby bodies found in closed Detroit funeral home
Show More
An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control
Bay Area teen stars in 'General Hospital' while going to high school
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Lime's restraining order denied; electric scooters back on SF streets Monday
SF hotel workers shut down 4th Street to demand higher wages
More News