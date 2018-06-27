'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change

Dispensaries across the Bay Area are slashing prices ahead of a July 1 deadline. Cannabis retailers do not want to see their investments go up in smoke so instead of destroying old product they're selling it at a steep discount."Weed is going to be cheaper this week in California, I think than it will be for the next couple of years," said Sabrina Fendrick of Berkeley Patients Group.The new rules regarding labeling, safety packaging, and chemical testing are part of California's legalization of the industry.Cannabis packaging must have child-proofing, while product testing looks for levels of unwanted pesticides in the plant, while labeling standards ensure consumers know what they're getting."This is a phase-in of regulation that is really meant to protect the consumer," explained Fendrick."Any testing for anything that is food related or you're taking into your body I see as a plus," said Jessie Kent, an Antioch resident.While the changes are a good thing for consumers there's a sobering stat."I think there's less than 30 testing labs in the whole state and everything has to be tested," said Fendrick.The new standards could cause a supply shortage."We're completely at the mercy of the supply chain so if we don't have a compliant product then yes, that's absolutely going to affect us and we're going to take a hit," said Fendrick.That hit is a financial one, not the one customers are seeking.