QUICK TIP: How to shop at Costco without a membership card

Don't have a Costco membership card? There are still products you can buy without having to pay for a membership!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it possible to shop at Costco without a membership card? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick tip with a few Costco shopping secrets!

You can actually shop in Costco without a Costco membership card, depending on how you are shopping and what you are buying. By law, you can go in and buy any prescription drug -- you don't need a card. If you are buying alcohol in California, Hawaii, or several other states, you also do not need a membership card. It's because of the way the state laws are set up. Finally, you can shop for anything you want at all at any Costco because of a store policy that says "If you have Costco gift cards, you're allowed to shop."

