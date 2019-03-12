QUICK TIP: How to shop at Costco without a membership card

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it possible to shop at Costco without a membership card? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick tip with a few Costco shopping secrets!You can actually shop in Costco without a Costco membership card, depending on how you are shopping and what you are buying. By law, you can go in and buy any prescription drug -- you don't need a card. If you are buying alcohol in California, Hawaii, or several other states, you also do not need a membership card. It's because of the way the state laws are set up. Finally, you can shop foryou want at all at any Costco because of a store policy that says "If you have Costco gift cards, you're allowed to shop."