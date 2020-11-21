Shopping

Macy's window pet displays at San Francisco's Union Square to go virtual for 2020 holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Macy's "Holiday Windows" display that typically brings puppies and kittens to San Francisco's Union Square location is going virtual in 2020.

This time-honored holiday tradition will certainly look different in its 34th year, though Macy's will continue to work with its longtime partner, the San Francisco SPCA.

Organizers say they plan to fill department store's windows with television screens showing videos of adoptable animals at the local animal shelter.

Usually thousands of people gather to watch the Christmas tree's lights turn on, but this year the event was held during a private ceremony.



Inside Macy's, officials say giant cutouts of cats and dogs will be set up in four locations so shoppers can take commemorative selfies.

The San Francisco SPCA will also have a virtual live stream of the furry future family members running full time on their website.

The SPCA says visits with the animals starring in the videos can be set up through an application and appointment online.

The SPCA says nearly 10,000 dogs and cats have found new homes from the holiday windows.

The Macy's seasonal display will run from Nov. 24 to Jan. 3.

