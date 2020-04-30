7 On Your Side

Coronavirus: Unexpected places to find groceries, sanitizer, and other goods when the store is sold out

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Who knew getting groceries in America could become an issue? But with the coronavirus pandemic, it has. I recently asked on my Facebook page for problems experienced and tips shared. Boy, did people respond.

Laura posted, "I haven't been able to find Clorox/sanitizing wipes."

Mandy agreed, saying in part, "... Lysol and hand sanitizer... I can't find them anywhere."

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

Stacy says, "Don't even think about finding Clorox wipes or hand sanitizer."

Rebecca has had better luck finding the sanitizers, so she offered tips. She wrote, "You can find the Clorox (wipes) at Target on a good day or Smart and Final."

Jerry posted advice too, saying Ace Hardware got on his radar when his girlfriend went into the store looking for lightbulbs and found hand sanitizer.

"She said 'they have plenty here, why don't you stop by on your way over?'" Jerry Milenbach said to me via Skype. "So I literally went to the Ace Hardware and found it exactly where she showed me, she had taken a picture of it, and they were stocked."

Consumer Reports backs Jerry up on that.

"There are a lot of suppliers of grocery-type items that you might not think about," Senior Editor, Tobie Stanger told me, "and it is time to start thinking about that. Home office stores have paper goods and cleaning supplies, and same with Home Depot or Lowe's."

RELATED: Grocery store supply returning to normal but don't plan on finding hand sanitizer anytime soon

Tobie says if you want delivery, you have to really work it.

Delivery is tough. If you don't already have a subscription with Amazon for example, you are on a waitlist now.

Tobie says to check delivery websites at odd times: "Wait till after midnight when more delivery slots open up, with some of these delivery services. Some say early in the morning. Basically you have to keep checking."

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemicgrocery storeconsumercovid 19 outbreakdelivery servicecovid 19consumer watchshoppingconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CA attorney general reminds credit reporting agencies to follow Fair Credit Reporting Act, and more
How to stay cybersafe when working from home
What to do if you can't pay your rent
Lawmakers want to freeze negative credit reporting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF Mayor Breed addresses Bay Area's revised shelter-in-place order amid pandemic
Students sue CA universities over COVID-19 refunds
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
New Bay Area studies investigate COVID-19 spread, protection from antibodies
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Resarchers studying if dogs can sniff out coronavirus
From wine tastings to cooking classes: Bay Area businesses find virtual ways to stay open
More TOP STORIES News