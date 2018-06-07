7 ON YOUR SIDE

What's the best sunscreen? Experts weigh in

EMBED </>More Videos

These simple tips could keep your skin healthy and happy all summer long.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Summer's nearly here, which means fun in the sun. But no matter your age or skin color, if you're going to be outside longer than a few minutes, you'll need to use sunscreen to protect yourself against skin cancer and wrinkles.

In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney cuts through all the jargon to help find the best sunscreen for you.

"There are so many claims on sunscreen bottles, it can be really confusing to figure out which one to buy," said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports Health Editor.

SPF is a measure of how well a sunscreen guards against ultraviolet B rays from the sun, the chief cause of sunburn and a contributor to skin cancer.

RELATED: 5 Facts About Sunscreen You Probably Didn't Know

As part of Consumer Reports testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects' backs, and then they soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product's water-resistance claim.

The area is then exposed to UV B light. The next day, trained experts examine the area for redness. "In our sunscreen tests, we found that many sunscreens don't meet the SPF level printed on the package," said Susan Booth, Consumer Reports' project leader for sunscreens. "So Consumer Reports recommends buying a chemical sunscreen with an SPF 40 or higher," she said.

Two of Consumer Report's top best buy sunscreens are: Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 and Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50.

If you're looking for a sunscreen containing mineral ingredients because you think they contain fewer chemicals, shop carefully. "In our sunscreen tests in recent years, we haven't found a mineral sunscreen that provides both top-notch protection and meets its labeled SPF," said Booth.

As for water resistant sunscreens: "Don't make the mistake of thinking that 'water resistant' means 'waterproof.' The minute you get into the water or start to sweat, the sunscreen starts to come off. So when you get out of the water, you have to re-apply," said Calvo.

To have a great sunburn free summer, Consumer Reports recommends applying sunscreen 15 minutes before you go out. Be sure to cover often overlooked spots, such as your ears, upper back, the backs of your hands and the tops of your feet. And re-apply every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.

And if you're wondering if that old half-used tube of sunscreen is still good, Consumer Reports says sunscreen is formulated to remain effective for at least three years. So toss that sunscreen if it's past its expiration date. And if you cannot find an expiration date, and don't remember when you bought that sunscreen, play it safe and buy a new one.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer reportsconsumer concernssunscreensummerskin careskin cancerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
More Shopping
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News