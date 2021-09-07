Science

Sierra Nevada Sequoias sprouting new life after battling drought, fires

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The perfect storm of climate events is hitting the sentinels of the forests in the Sierra Nevada.

The towering Giant Sequoia trees are not only some of the largest living species on our planet, but also among the oldest.

Years of drought have weakened them, and they've gone up in flames from the numerous wildfires. But there are small shoots of hope.

"Their cones open up and their their seeds start to germinate after a fire," Sam Hodder, President & CEO of the Save the Redwoods League says. "What I see is a lot of these little baby giant Sequoias that have sprouted up since the fire happened."

Sequoia trees can only be found in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

There are an estimated 80,000 still alive. They are on the endangered species list.

