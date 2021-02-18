New data shows Silicon Valley's low-wage workforce hit hard by pandemic

The nearly year-long pandemic has hammered Silicon Valley, creating new problems and making existing ones worse. The analysis contained in Joint Venture's new Silicon Valley Index points out, for example, that unemployment brushed close to 12 percent, worse than during the 2008 recession and the dot-com bust.
RELATED: What Pres. Biden's 'Buy America' order means for Silicon Valley businesses, global supply chain
"It was upwards of 30 percent for some segments of our population, particularly those who were earning poverty wages," said Rachel Massaro, research director at Joint Venture Silicon Valley's Institute for Regional Studies.
Hardest hit were low-wage service workers when restaurants and hotels lost business. Jobless claims were two times higher for Black and Hispanic workers than for white workers.
"Without a job or an income, these workers face even greater risks of being evicted and pushed into homelessness. This is huge," said Nicole Taylor, president & CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
RELATED: Life after COVID-19: Silicon Valley reinventing future of work with hybrid model
Silicon Valley has always had two economies but during the pandemic, income inequality grew as high tech workers continued to work remotely while service workers couldn't.
"We actually have a case of the rich getting richer and the poor, dying. And that's the bleak set of circumstances we now face," said Russell Hancock, president & CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic