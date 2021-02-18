Coronavirus California

New data shows Silicon Valley's low-wage workforce hit hard by pandemic

By
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In a little more than three weeks, we will hit one year since the Bay Area went into pandemic lockdown.

The nearly year-long pandemic has hammered Silicon Valley, creating new problems and making existing ones worse. The analysis contained in Joint Venture's new Silicon Valley Index points out, for example, that unemployment brushed close to 12 percent, worse than during the 2008 recession and the dot-com bust.

RELATED: What Pres. Biden's 'Buy America' order means for Silicon Valley businesses, global supply chain

"It was upwards of 30 percent for some segments of our population, particularly those who were earning poverty wages," said Rachel Massaro, research director at Joint Venture Silicon Valley's Institute for Regional Studies.

Hardest hit were low-wage service workers when restaurants and hotels lost business. Jobless claims were two times higher for Black and Hispanic workers than for white workers.

"Without a job or an income, these workers face even greater risks of being evicted and pushed into homelessness. This is huge," said Nicole Taylor, president & CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

RELATED: Life after COVID-19: Silicon Valley reinventing future of work with hybrid model

Silicon Valley has always had two economies but during the pandemic, income inequality grew as high tech workers continued to work remotely while service workers couldn't.

"We actually have a case of the rich getting richer and the poor, dying. And that's the bleak set of circumstances we now face," said Russell Hancock, president & CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmountain viewpalo altosan josebuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiasilicon valleycoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. officials announce they're expanding vaccine eligibility
North Bay parents divided over back-to-school billboard
Morgan Hill leaders grapple with rising COVID-19 case rate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Personal information of California drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack of DMV contractor
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. officials announce they're expanding vaccine eligibility
Oakland street renamed after Black Panther Party co-founder
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
Missouri man uses blowtorch to clear snow
Show More
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Celebrate Lunar New Year with SF restaurant's themed menu
EXCLUSIVE: UCSF lab looks for best way to kill COVID-19 variants
North Bay parents divided over back-to-school billboard
CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
More TOP STORIES News