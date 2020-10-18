Vallejo's Six Flags debuts Halloween festivities with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

The theme park opened its "Boo 2020" Halloween event Saturday.
Friendly ghouls and goblins with festive Halloween costumes will entertain guests from a distance in the park's outdoor plazas and midways.
RELATED: 'You should not go trick-or-treating': California releases guidance for celebrating Halloween during pandemic
Animals will also be a part of some displays.
Six Flags says the attraction meets and exceeds CDC guidelines on safety.
Social distancing and masks are required for all guests and team members inside the park at all times. The park will also conduct temperature checks and frequently disinfect common areas.
For more information on park hours and tickets, visit the Six Flags' website here.
Get the costumes ready! Announcing BOO 2020! A monster mashup of this year’s popular #MarineWorldExperience that features Wildlife Thrills & Halloween Fun in a safe environment. Limited reservations available weekends 10/17 to 11/1. Make yours now 🎃👻🌎=>https://t.co/VDWYZxxjt6 pic.twitter.com/hmLabjXgZ7— Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) October 6, 2020
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic