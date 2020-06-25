Reopening California: Six Flags prepares for July reopening without rides amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
"The park will operate with just animals initially, without rides. So our dolphins, sea lions, giraffes, lion cubs - all the animals you expect to see here at the park - we will have available to our guests with our rides coming at a later date," said communications director Marc Merino.
Really loving my interview subjects today! pic.twitter.com/Izib5hBNIg— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 25, 2020
This opening comes just as Disneyland announced it decided to stay closed for now. But Six Flags officials say they are still pressing ahead, saying they have been planning this for months and have taken many precautions.
"I can't speak to what Disneyland is doing or what their reasons are but for us we feel we are ready. We continue to stay up-to-date with what the current guidelines are from the state and local officials," Merino said.
Instead of the usual 12,000 people, Six Flags will only allow 2,000. They will stagger the arrival time of visitors. Masks are required.
"We understand that on a hot day it might be uncomfortable to wear a mask all day. We will have mask-free zones where guests can take a break, take their mask off and properly socially distance from others," Merino explained.
He said guests will have their temperature taken before they enter the park.
Because rides won't be available, admission will be half price, at $36.49.
The park will open at 10 a.m. July 2.
