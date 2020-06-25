Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Six Flags prepares for July reopening without rides amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo plans to partially reopen next Thursday, July 2.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

"The park will operate with just animals initially, without rides. So our dolphins, sea lions, giraffes, lion cubs - all the animals you expect to see here at the park - we will have available to our guests with our rides coming at a later date," said communications director Marc Merino.



This opening comes just as Disneyland announced it decided to stay closed for now. But Six Flags officials say they are still pressing ahead, saying they have been planning this for months and have taken many precautions.

"I can't speak to what Disneyland is doing or what their reasons are but for us we feel we are ready. We continue to stay up-to-date with what the current guidelines are from the state and local officials," Merino said.

Instead of the usual 12,000 people, Six Flags will only allow 2,000. They will stagger the arrival time of visitors. Masks are required.

"We understand that on a hot day it might be uncomfortable to wear a mask all day. We will have mask-free zones where guests can take a break, take their mask off and properly socially distance from others," Merino explained.

He said guests will have their temperature taken before they enter the park.

Because rides won't be available, admission will be half price, at $36.49.

The park will open at 10 a.m. July 2.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvallejosix flagsentertainmentcoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: Oakland launches 'Flex Streets' to allow sidewalk dining
Where is COVID-19 getting worse? Newsom reveals new forecast
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where is COVID-19 getting worse? Newsom reveals new forecast
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Santa Cruz ends beach closure despite COVID-19 surge
NASCAR releases photo of rope found in Bubba Wallace's stall
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
COVID-19 updates: Oakland launches 'Flex Streets' to allow sidewalk dining
Show More
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
New investigation over 2019 death of Black man in police custody
More TOP STORIES News