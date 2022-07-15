SJPD investigating fatal shooting at shopping center; city's 22nd homicide of year

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man died in a shooting at a shopping center in San Jose on Friday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. at the Plant Shopping Center in the area of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Most if not all of the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time, according to police, who did not release any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.

The homicide is the 22nd in San Jose so far in 2022, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdfatal shootingmallhomicide
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
SF police seize nearly $200K worth of stolen goods from apartment
Man recovering from monkeypox describes symptoms, experience
How SF couple got their driveway back after threat of $1,500 fine
Join ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022
SF leaders push for more vaccines amid looming monkeypox crisis
Thousands of dollars worth of vintage 'Blythe' dolls stolen in Oakland
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
Show More
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
As Biden visits, a look at those targeted in Saudi Arabia
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,700 acres
Trump family depositions delayed in wake of Ivana's death
Officer in Uvalde shooting video husband of slain teacher: lawmaker
More TOP STORIES News