SJPD investigating fatal shooting at shopping center; city's 22nd homicide of year

The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. at the Plant Shopping Center in the area of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most if not all of the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time, according to police, who did not release any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.
The homicide is the 22nd in San Jose so far in 2022, police said.