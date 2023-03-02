SJPD: Man arrested for attack on street vendor, knocked unconscious outside of SAP Center

Video shared with ABC7 News shows a violent attack on a street vendor outside the SAP Center in San Jose.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to watch for some viewers.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested in the "violent" assault of a street vendor outside the SAP Center in San Jose in February, SJPD says.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Dioscoro Reyes of Hayward was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony assault, but SJPD says he has posted bail and is no longer in custody.

The attack happened late on February 16, following a concert by Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel.

RELATED: Video shows street vendor attacked from behind, knocked unconscious outside of SAP Center

Video shared with ABC7 News, which has since gone viral, shows the vendor being brutally attacked from behind and knocked unconscious.

As long-time street vendor and victim Saul Reconco lies face down, the video shows the suspect continuing his assault.

"He saw me, that I was knocked down. He started kicking me on the face, on the head. I don't know, I don't see good, the video good," Reconco explained. "And that's something that you cannot do even to an animal."

Reconco suffered a broken nose, several loose teeth, a swollen face and redness in his eyes.

RELATED: Activists plan weekend 'buy out' for SJ street vendors attacked in separate incidents

He says before the beating that was captured on camera, the suspect had purchased several hot dogs and made a demand Reconco couldn't meet.

"'Give me a free hot dog or free soda,'" Reconco recalled. "I told him, I can't do it. Because this is not my business."

Reconco said the man then threw beer in his face and onto his grill before walking away. However, minutes later, the man returned.

Witness Kim Lara captured what happened next. Her video, which has now gone viral, provides the only glimpse of the assault.

"I'm Hispanic, so we grew up supporting these street vendors," Lara described. "And it's really sad that outside of a Mexican, a regional Mexican singer, a concert, a street vendor of our own kind is getting beat up by another of our kind."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live