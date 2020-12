Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf encourages small businesses to apply for relief

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf discussed businesses reopening amid the pandemic in during an interview Wednesday on ABC7's Midday Live."Reopening is not safe at this moment, and we don't know when our ICU capacity is going to get to that safer place," she said.Mayor Schaaf encouraged small business owners to apply for COVID-19 relief grant money from the state.Grants are available from $5,000 up to $25,000.The deadline is next Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Visit this page for more information and to apply.