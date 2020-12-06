California Rebuilding Fund aims to rescue at-risk small businesses as pandemic brings uncertainty

California is home to over four million small businesses. The pandemic has had the hardest impact on ones owned by minorities. They often don't have access to traditional lenders. A public-private partnership of community groups, lenders and government has formed the California Rebuilding Fund to make low-interest loans to help small businesses survive.
RELATED: Struggling Bay Area small businesses need your help to survive amid pandemic, Black Friday deals
"There's no better bet than on a small business owner who has, you know, pours their heart and soul and effort and time into make their businesses succeed," said Beeth Bafford, vice president at Calvert Impact Capital, one of the partners in the state subsidized program.
A total of $50 million has been raised so far to make short-term loans up to $100,000 that have to be repaid in three or five years at 4.25 percent interest. A key provision is interest only is due during the first year.
Deanna Sison is an entrepreneur who had three small businesses pre-pandemic with 30 employees. Two of her businesses have closed while she focuses on keeping the restaurant Little Skillet going with a skeleton staff of seven.
RELATED: Bay Area small businesses struggling through pandemic plead with customers to shop early
"It's their families, it's helping keeping them employed and having a means to survive and put food on the table, which in turn helps our neighborhoods, and it helps the greater community. For me, that's my motivation," she said.
A loan from Opportunity Fund is helping her weather the pandemic. Pacific Community Ventures says mentorship is just as important as lending capital.
"Imagine your town without your favorite restaurant or your favorite shops, your Main Street," said Bulbul Gupta of Pacific Community Ventures. "So keeping Main Street businesses alive through this crisis is really a part of keeping our communities alive as well."
The California Rebuilding Fund has already started receiving what it expects will be thousands of loan applications.
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic