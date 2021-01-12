South Korean smart dog collar uses AI to tell owners the meaning of barks

A South Korean start-up has developed a smart dog collar that tells owners what's in a bark.The Petpuls collar is powered by artificial intelligence. It uses voice recognition technology to monitor a dog's emotions, like being happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.That data is then transmitted to a smartphone application so owners can track their pet's mood.The director of global marketing for Petpuls, Andrew Gil, said, "It comes with an activity tracker and rest tracker. With the activity tracker, it will show how much activity has been done, based on the calorie consumption analysis. At the same time, the rest tracker shows how much rest the dog needs or how tired the dog is."Petpuls uses an algorithm based on 10,000 samples from 50 breeds of dogs.The collar sells for about $100.