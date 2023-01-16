SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery

A San Francisco business owner is shaken after she was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery while sitting in her car. The stunning video says it all.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A scary experience for a woman on her way to the grocery store: her car window was broken into and was robbed... while sitting in her car.

Surveillance video used in the police investigation shows a woman driving a van and then park at a supermarket along San Bruno Avenue in San Francisco.

You can see in the video, a suspect exits a nearby sedan and peer into the passenger side. He then walks around the van and breaks the window while the driver is still inside. There's a brief struggle and the man even climbs halfway through the window.

The woman in this case tells ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim her purse was stolen and won't be going to work at her small business for a while because of the trauma.

SFPD says no arrests have been made. They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

