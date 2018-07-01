If it looks smoky outside, avoid physical outside activities and don't let your children play outdoors.





If you are advised to stay indoors, keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed unless it's extremely hot outside. If you don't have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek alternative shelter.





Run your home or car air conditioner on recycle or recirculate. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.



If you have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor's directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.





If you have heart or lung disease, if you are an older adult, or if you have children, talk with your doctor about whether and when you should leave the area.

The Bay Area is under a smoke advisory due to the wildfires burning in Yolo and Napa counties.Normally, the Berkeley Marina has a clear view to Treasure Island and the San Francisco skyline, but all you can see Sunday is a sheet of white because of all the smoke and also the fog.Video from our Bay Area cameras show the fog and smoke taking over the sky Saturday night.The large fire burning in Yolo County is blowing smoke into the Bay Area but, at the same time, the summer fog is rolling in."The smoke is sitting right now above the fog, so it's just kind of being trapped there. And that's actually helpful to us," said Bay Area Air Quality Management District's Lisa Fasano. "Although we see the orange haze, we're not actually getting the smoke. But we are actually getting some of the ash that's raining out from that."Ash was covering cars throughout the Bay Area.Fasano says despite the ash, there's not a lot of particulate matter in the air right now. The breeze is also helping with that.The good news is it should be safe to go outside with kids and the elderly, but those in Napa County should be extra cautious.A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and far eastern Sonoma County.Weather officials said the area at greatest risk is northern and eastern Napa County, adding that strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can increase the risk for wildfires.Winds of 10 to 20 mph were expected to diminish Sunday morning and humidity is expected to increase late Sunday afternoon, potentially reducing the fire danger.