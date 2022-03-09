ukraine

Russian warship that attacked defiant Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island has been destroyed

EMBED <>More Videos

Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed

SNAKE ISLAND, Ukraine -- A Russian warship that attacked Snake Island in a video that went viral for its portrayal of Ukrainian defiance has been destroyed, according to new reports.

Just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian warship Vasily Bykov ordered Ukrainian soldiers manning a Black Sea outpost on Snake Island to surrender.

What happened next made headlines around the world.

"I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate," the Russian warship captain said.

The Ukrainians manning the island had no plans to surrender.

"Russian warship, go f*** yourself," the Ukrainian soldier said.

The portrayal of defiance went viral, airing on cable news stations and social media sites soon after.

Initial reports indicated the soldiers had died in battle, but later updates indicated they had been taken captive.

RELATED: Russian attack severely damages maternity hospital in Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Zelenskyy says
EMBED More News Videos

Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children's hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.


The Times of London reports that the warship Vasily Bykov was hit during a firefight after the Ukrainians used a smaller vessel to lure the Russian ship closer to shore where a hidden missile battery could open fire.

New video shows the Ukrainian missile battery unloading on the Russian warship. After the missiles stopped firing, you can see a small light in the video. That's the Vasily Bykov on fire, and the gunner is quick to celebrate his hit.

"We f***ing hit them," one man says. A second man rejoices by using a familiar phrase: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

This is video of the Ukrainians firing on the ship in the dead of night as well as the smoking vessel at dawn, shared by Ukraine's navy, which says the Vasily Bykov was destroyed.
EMBED More News Videos

Just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian warship ordered Ukrainian soldiers manning a black sea outpost on Ukraine's Snake Island to surrender. What happened next made headlines around the world.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
russiawarnavyukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
Russia-Ukraine: Attack severely damages maternity hospital in Mariupol
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion caught on camera strolling through Vallejo yard
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police investigate series of safe burglaries in Hillsborough
Woman thrown to ground during robbery near Oakland's Fairyland
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
Show More
COVID updates: SF to lift vaccine requirement for bars, restaurants
49ers fan hospitalized after SoFi fight emerges from medical coma
Community mourns Benicia store owner fatally shot during robbery
Breed says SF recovery 'coming' in State of the City address
Bay Area women-owned small business featured by Amazon
More TOP STORIES News