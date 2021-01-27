weather

Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- There's snow in wine country! The same winter storm that's drenching the Bay Area also brought fresh powder to the hills around Napa Valley this week.

Craig Philpott shared video of snow blanketing Howell Mountain and the wind howling on Tuesday as a potent atmospheric river weather system swept the region.

The National Weather Service had issued flash-flood and wind advisories as rainfall picked up and wind gusts reached up to 55 miles per hour in some areas.

