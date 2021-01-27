Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley

Here are some of our 24 hours rainfall totals. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BxWFxNiPsW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10065462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MORE RAIN ON THE WAY! The strongest storm of this season hit the Bay Area overnight, but more wet weather is near. Here's when the next storm is coming to the region.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- There's snow in wine country! The same winter storm that's drenching the Bay Area also brought fresh powder to the hills around Napa Valley this week.Craig Philpott shared video of snow blanketing Howell Mountain and the wind howling on Tuesday as a potent atmospheric river weather system swept the region.The National Weather Service had issued flash-flood and wind advisories as rainfall picked up and wind gusts reached up to 55 miles per hour in some areas.