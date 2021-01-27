Strongest storm of season triggers evacuations, flooding and power outages in Bay Area

LIVE: Track rain, wind with Live Doppler 7
The heaviest downpours and strongest winds are moving out of the Bay Area, but showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the day.
Across the region, more than 36,000 PG&E customers lost power overnight. The North Bay had more than 5,500 outages, 4,800 were reported in the South Bay. The Peninsula had about 1,000 and more than 600 In San Francisco. The largest outages have been in the East Bay where more than 26,000 customers have lost their electricity.
In San Jose, the southbound I-680 to southbound Hwy 101 connector ramp is closed after a big rig crash.
In San Francisco, the downpour is already causing issues for the morning commute. Southbound lanes of I-80 are currently flooded. Cars have been making their way through at least a few inches of water that has piled up. The CHP is now on the scene there.
Our ABC7 News team is covering the strongest storm of the season across the Bay Area.
South Bay/ Peninsula
Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. CAL FIRE officials say there is an increased risk of potential mudslides around last year's CZU Lightning Complex burn area.
On Tuesday morning, some evacuation warnings were upgraded to orders in parts of San Mateo County. That includes areas near Ano Nuevo and Butano State Parks, Loma Mar, Dearborn Park and the community of Butano Canyon.
"White House Canyon Road, Gazos Creek Road, Butano State Park Canyon area, and Loma Mar area. So those are the four zones under evacuation orders," said CalFire Representative David Cosgrave.
Deputies have been going door-to-door in the Santa Cruz mountains, warning people that it's time to leave -- ahead of Tuesday's storm. Some residents aren't taking any chances and are heading to the evacuation centers detailed below:
- San Lorenzo Valley High School at 7105 Hwy 9 in Felton
- Pacific Elementary School at 50 Ocean Street in Davenport
- Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road in Scotts Valley
J.R. Stone was in Daly City, Colma, San Bruno, Pacifica, and Burlingame Tuesday evening as the rain and wind picked up and temperatures dropped. Driving conditions were extremely slick along Highway 101 in San Bruno. Travelers still taking to the roadways just as people were still taking to the streets.
"We have a son in Chicago and this is snow there so we have nothing to complain about and the Bay Area always needs rain so we won't complain," said Ricardo Molano who was out exercising with his wife Meribeth as the rain came down in Burlingame. The
Molano's lost power for a brief period Tuesday night so they decided to brave the elements.
"We had a fireplace and it was warm and as soon as the lights went out I think the house said time for you to go walk, so the power went and out we went as well," said Ricardo.
Others though didn't wait for the power outage. With outdoor dining back open they weren't about to stay home again.
"Dry yes, it's a little chilly but not bad, it's worth it," said John Reasoner who was eating under an awning and near a heat lamp. "Being locked up all that time, it's good to be out," said Reasoner.
In the early evening hours Tuesday as the waves crashed in Pacifica, PG&E crews in Daly City worked to make sure faulty equipment was working properly before the storm. All with a hope that wind and rain doesn't cause too much damage.
Santa Cruz County Equine Evacuation unit says it's taken in some 30 horses, as well as chickens, goats and sheep. The animals are being boarded at Quail Hallow Ranch Park in Felton, and at private ranches all around the county.
See a full map of evacuations here.
San Francisco
Amy Hollyfield was in San Francisco to find out how people are bracing for the strongest storm this season.
The Department of Public Works has been passing out 9,000 sandbags to residents who need them and employees are out in full force adding temporary flood barriers on city streets that are known to flood.
North Bay
As outside dining has finally returned to Marin County, so had the rain. It feels a lot like coming around from the dark side of the moon and emerging into an eclipse, ABC7 News' Wayne Freedman says.
After six weeks of mostly sunshine and drought, outside dining returns with the biggest storm of the year bearing down on us. Restaurants put out their tables, today, but had few customers. "Could the timing have been better?" asked Robert Wellbeloved, who owns the Magnolia Park Kitchen.
"Yes, but it is what it is. And it's better than it was two days ago." He's taking the long view.
The windy conditions that moved into the area Wednesday night wreaked havoc on outdoor dining tents, tossing them from one side of the street to the other.
East Bay
In the East Bay, many are prepping for the rain and wind while others are setting their sights on beating the storm so they can enjoy a lot of snow in the mountains. Seven feet of snow is expected at Donner Summit and even more at higher elevations. Locally, street flooding and overflowing parking lots are expected by midnight.
County public works crews told reporter Leslie Brinkley that they're on standby for any problems that crop up overnight.
Up on Mt. Diablo, wind gusts of 70 mph are expected with this storm. The snow level will rise above the peak through the night but there still could be a dusting of snow visible by dawn Wednesday.
In the Sierra, the snow prospects have skiers in a frenzy with upwards of 8 inches by this weekend.
Jeremy Schlachter, Sports Basement Rental Manager, said, "Once the reports came out we've had a flurry of reservations and lines of people trying to get geared to head up there while they can."
