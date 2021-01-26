Storm timeline: Showers continue with chance of thunder across Bay Area

The storm, which started as a level 3 on our Storm Impact Scale, has been hitting the Bay Area since 4 p.m. Tuesday. The storm has now been downgraded to a level 2.
Here's how long you can expect the torrential rain to last amount, as well as details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.
WATCH: Tracking the Storm: California Team Coverage
RAINFALL TIMING/ESTIMATES:
- Showers will continue tonight and tomorrow.
- They will be moderate to heavy in pockets.
- There is still a chance of thunder.
- The Atmospheric River is still stalled over the Central Coast where flooding problems continue.
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for the burn scar areas where flash flooding is likely and there is a possibility of mudslides.
EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties ahead of storm, possible mudslides
DANGEROUS WINDS:
- The winds will remain gusty at times but, nowhere near the intensity that we experienced last night
SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW:
- A Blizzard Warning remains up for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday.
- 5 to 8 feet of snow and strong winds making it treacherous to travel so it is best to hold off.
WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
