Rare blizzard warning issued for SoCal mountains, with snow expected at unusually low elevations

A powerful storm is bringing snow to lower elevations and a blizzard to the mountains of Southern California.

I-5 going over the Grapevine is expected to be a mess Thursday night into Saturday morning.

LOS ANGELES -- A storm expected to be the coldest of the season is blowing into Southern California, bringing chilly rain and snow at low elevations.

The snow is expected to fall as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet, meaning areas like Santa Clarita and lower-lying areas of the Inland Empire will see a rare coat of powder.

And at higher elevations, the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning starting Friday morning for the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The service predicts from 2 to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, falling even as heavy winds gust up to 75 mph. This will make it the largest snow storm since the 1980s.

Below that, at elevations of 2,000 to 4,000 feet, about 6-12 inches of snow are expected.

Visibility at that time is expected to be very low and travel is not advised through those areas. The blizzard warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Passes like the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass are likely to also see dangerous driving conditions. Drivers are advised to bring chains and a full tank of gas and be prepared for difficult weather and road closures.

"They're expecting snow to drop as low as 1,000 feet," said Mark Bishoff with Caltrans. "The top of the Grapevine is a little over 4,000 feet, so they're expecting it to be impacted by snow."

"If you can stay home, then stay home. That's the best choice that you can make. If you do have to go, then make sure your car is prepped. Make sure the tires are inflated properly, your windshield (wipers) and your headlights are working."

Bishoff added California law requires headlights need to be on when windshield wipers are in use.

He also recommends drivers have a kit with them in their car if they do need to hit the road: a blanket, cellphone, charger, water and snacks.

Powerful, chilly winds were already blowing through sections of the Antelope Valley and Inland Empire by Tuesday afternoon as ominous dark clouds formed on the horizon.

The storm front was sweeping down from the Canadian Rockies and the Yukon, with the leading edge arriving late Tuesday. But the brunt of it will start Thursday, with heavy rain at lower elevations. Some communities can expect to see 3-4 inches of rain by the weekend.

Agencies like Caltrans and the CHP were mobilizing Tuesday for expected road closures and preparing to help drivers stuck on mountain roads.

"It's gonna be a safety concern," said Officer Monique Mischeaux with the CHP. "If it's not safe for the motoring public to use those highways, we will shut them down. That's why we want people to prepare in advance."

