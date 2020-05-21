Coronavirus

VIDEO: Circles added to San Francisco's Marina District park to encourage social distancing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Social distancing is now a little easier at the Little Marina Green Picnic Area in San Francisco amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Circles painted on grass to help social distance efforts at SF's Dolores Park

On Thursday morning, the Recreation and Parks Department painted circles on the grass along Marina Blvd., near the yacht harbor.

An estimated measurement from SKY7 showed eight feet between the circles.

Circles were also painted at Dolores Park in the Mission District.

RELATED: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department said the circles are a visual reminder for people to use parks safely.

It's part of a pilot program based on what New York City officials are doing in parks there.

