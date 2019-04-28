100 Marin City kids surprised with new Nike shoes

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One hundred Marin City kids received a welcome surprise today that will help them stay active all summer long.
Students from Bayside MLK Academy in Marin City each received a pair of new Nike tennis shoes. They came courtesy of the group Hav A Sole from Los Angeles.
The Academy reached out to the community group asking for help. Hav A Sole said they were happy to come through and give to these kids.
The group has a contract with Nike to bring shoes to underserved communities. The Academy says it hopes to make the shoe giveaway an annual event.
