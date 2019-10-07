Napa man wins Elk Grove contest with 1,938 pound pumpkin

ELK GROVE, Calif. -- A Napa man won the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a gourd that tipped the scales at a whopping 1,938 pounds.Leonardo Urena has been entering the contest for 20 years also winning in 2005 and 2011.This pumpkin set a new personal record for Urena by only one pound.The second place winner was also from Napa and grown in the same patch as Urena's pumpkin, but this one only weighed 1,728 pounds.Over 50 gargantuan gourds were entered in the contest.One of the biggest pumpkin festivals is in the Bay Area, the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival.It starts October 19 and features a $30,000 grand prize for the winner of the pumpkin competition.Winning gourds routinely come in at well over one ton.